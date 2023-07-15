Today's Final Jeopardy (14 July 2023): Who won Game 220 of Season 39?

Game 220 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 14, 2023, and here's what happened. Ittai Sopher defended his two-day-winner title against new contestants Daniel Moore and Allison Madson. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Daniel Moore won Jeopardy on July 14, 2023, while Ittai Sopher failed to convert his two-day win into a three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were U.S. History, Modern Fantasy Lit, 3, 3, Good Afternoon!, Bands Across The Decades, and A Touch Of Grey. While Daniel gave seventeen correct and one wrong answer, Allison gave five correct and one incorrect response, and Ittai gave five correct and one incorrect answer.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (13 July 2023): Who won Game 219 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Daniel at $9,200, Allison at $3,000, and Ittai at $1,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Dying In The Capital City, Who's Who In The Old Testament, Science, Around The House, TV Shows, and In Syndication. The score after the round stood with Daniel at $29,000, Allison at $12,200, and Ittai at $6,000. Daniel gave 30 correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Allison gave 13 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Ittai gave 10 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 14, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Books & Authors and the clue said, "In 1930 this author wrote 'Murder at Full Moon', a horror-mystery novel set in a fictional town in central California." The answer to the clue was, "Who is John Steinbeck?" Allison and Ittai responded correctly, thus winning $183 and $5,000 respectively. Daniel lost $4,000 by responding with London but ended up winning regardless.

The final results of the game saw Daniel Moore with $25,000, Allison Madson with $12,383, and Ittai Sopher with $11,000. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (12 July 2023): Who won Game 218 of Season 39?