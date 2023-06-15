Today's Final Jeopardy (14 June 2023): Who won Game 198 of Season 39?

Game 198 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 12, 2023, and here's what happened. Suresh Krishnan defended his six-day-winner title against new contestants Holly Hassel and Neilay Amin. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Holly Hassel won Jeopardy on June 14, 2023, while consecutive champion Suresh Krishnan failed to convert his six-day win into a seven-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Go, Canada, A Novel Category, 3-, 4- or 5-Letter Words, Random Stuff, Holidays and Observances, and A Chorus Line. While Suresh gave six correct and two wrong answers, Neilay gave four correct and three incorrect responses, and Holly gave eight correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Holly at $5200, Suresh at $2000, and Neilay at $800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Gimme 5, 'M'pires, Latino Actors and Actresses, Medicine, and J Not Sounding like Juh. The score after the round stood with Neilay at $12,400, Holly at $12,000, and Suresh at $5200. Suresh gave 7 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Neilay gave 12 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Holly gave 5 correct answers with zero wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 14, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category TV & Film Characters and the clue said, "He debuted on TV in 1967; the show's creator wanted someone from behind the Iron Curtain to be on 'our side.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Pavel Chekov?" While Suresh wagered $0 and wrote a message for his family including their names, Holly lost $1500 by responding with Kojak, and Neilay lost $11,601 after not giving a response.

The final results of the game saw Holly Hassel with $10,500, Suresh Krishnan with $5200, and Neilay Amin with $799. Suresh qualified for the Tournament of Champions after winning five consecutive games but lost out on creating a seven-day streak in this episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

