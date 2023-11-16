Today's Final Jeopardy (14 November 2023): Who won Game 47 of Season 40?

Game 47 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 14, 2023, and here's what happened. Nick Cascone, Brandon Deutsch, and Emily White competed against each other to win the forty-seventh game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Nick Cascone won Jeopardy on November 14, 2023, against Brandon and Emily. The categories under the first round were Ancient Times; Cannes Palme D'Or Winners; Insects; Also A Beverage; A World Of Crafts, No War; and Talk Cleanly To Me. While Brandon gave ten correct and zero wrong answers, Nick gave twelve correct and two incorrect responses, and Emily gave three correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Brandon at $5,800, Nick at $3,200, and Emily at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were '90s Music; Quick Cities; Baby Books; Carl Sagan; Billions & Billions; and Of Stars. The score after the round stood with Nick at $18,200, Brandon at $12,200, and Emily at $5,600. Nick gave 22 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Brandon gave 16 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Emily gave 11 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 14, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Historic Objects and the clue said, "The inscription on this, made in 1753, concludes 'unto all the inhabitants thereof.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is the Liberty Bell?" Emily and Nick responded correctly thus winning $5,600 and $6,201 respectively. Brandon did not know the answer and lost $199.

The final results of the game saw Nick Cascone with $24,401, Brandon Deutsch with $12,001, and Emily White with $11,200. This was the forty-seventh game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

