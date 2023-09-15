Today's Final Jeopardy (14 September 2023): Who won Game 4 of Season 40?

Game 4 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 14, 2023, and here's what happened. Hari Parameswaran, Jill Tucker, and David Maybury competed against each other to win the fourth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jill Tucker had the highest score after the game but the winner will be revealed in tomorrow's episode considering it's a two-day match. The categories under the first round were Reconstruction, Let's See How You Do With American Football, The Ohio Universities, Biology, The 2023 Time 100, and Let's See. While David gave fifteen correct and one wrong answer, Jill gave seven correct and one incorrect response, and Hari gave five correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with David at $9,400, Jill at $2,800, and Hari at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Reconstruction, Pop Culture, Alliterative Geography, Hip-Hop Literary References, Speechifying, and Such Colorful Language. The score after the round stood with David at $17,000, Jill at $13,600, and Hari at $9,600. David gave 25 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Jill gave 15 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Hari gave 13 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 14, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 14, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category World Capitals and the clue said, "In English, name of 1 of the 2 4-letter capitals with the same first & last letter, one in the N. & one in the S. Hemisphere." The answer to the clue was, "What are Oslo (Norway) or Apia (Samoa)?" Only Jill responded correctly thus winning $6,000. Hari and David responded with Doha and Lisl, thus losing $8,000 and $10,272 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Jill Tucker with $19,600, David Maybury with $6,728, and Hari Parameswaran with $1,600. This was the fourth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

