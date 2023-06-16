Today's Final Jeopardy (15 June 2023): Who won Game 199 of Season 39?

Game 199 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 15, 2023, and here's what happened. Holly Hassel defended her one-day-winner title against new contestants Suzanne Goldlust and Kiran MacCormick. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 15, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Suzanne Goldlust won Jeopardy on June 15, 2023, and Holly Hassel failed to convert her one-day win into a winning streak. The categories under the first round were The Czar, 21st Century Horror Novels, Rolling Stones Lyrics, Dating/App, The Golden Gate Bridge, and Bird Idioms. While Suzanne gave eleven correct and one wrong answer, Holly gave six correct and two incorrect responses, and Kiran gave seven correct and one incorrect answer.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (14 June 2023): Who won Game 198 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Suzanne at $5,600, Holly at $3,600, and Kiran at $2,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were 'G' Look At That, American Caves, Fact: Nonfiction, Physics & Energy, TV Criminals, and Italian Words & Phrases. The score after the round stood with Suzanne at $17,700, Holly at $8000, and Kiran at $5600. Suzanne gave 21 correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Holly gave 13 correct answers with five incorrect responses, and Kiran gave 15 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 15, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 15, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category The US Government and the clue said, "Established in 1938, this Congressional group was still issuing subpoenas in 1969 & finally ceased to exist 6 years later." The answer to the clue was, "What is the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC)?" While Kiran lost $800, Holly won $8,000 and Suzanne won $1,000 for their responses.

The final results of the game saw Suzanne Goldlust with $18,700, Holly Hassel with $16,000, and Kiran MacCormick with $4,800. Suresh Krishnan qualified for the Tournament of Champions after winning five consecutive games but lost out on creating a seven-day streak in yesterday's episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (13 June 2023): Who won Game 197 of Season 39?