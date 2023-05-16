Today's Final Jeopardy (15 May 2023): Who won Game 176 of Season 39?

Game 176 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 15, 2023, and here's what happened. Wendy Swanson and Ben Chan competed against eight-day streak winner Hannah Wilson. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 15, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Returning champion Ben Chan won Jeopardy on May 15, 2023, defeating Hannah's eight-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were New Zealand Geography, Ordinal Novels, Dog Breed Rhyme Time, Sounds Spooky, Defending The Title, and Putting The 'Mm' In Yummy. While Ben gave fifteen correct answers, Hannah gave nine correct answers, and Wendy gave three correct answers.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $11,800, Hannah at $4000, and Wendy at $1200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were In The Neighborhood, Close Elections, Quick Opera, Scientists, Watching The Detectives, and 'Special' Delivery. The score after the round stood with Ben at $41,000, Hannah at $6800, and Wendy at $4400. Ben gave 34 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Hannah gave 12 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Wendy gave 6 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on May 15, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 15, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Publications and the clue said, "The co-founder of this magazine that began in 1967 said its name comes primarily from a song title but noted a band name as well." The answer to the clue was, "What is Rolling Stone?" Though all three players got the answer right, and Wendy and Hannah doubled their scores, Ben bet $19,000 and led the game by a huge margin.

The final results of the game saw Ben Chan with $60,000, Hannah Wilson with $13,599, and Wendy Swanson with $8,600. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

