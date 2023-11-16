Today's Final Jeopardy (15 November 2023): Who won Game 48 of Season 40?

Game 48 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 15, 2023, and here's what happened. Leah Caglio, Kit Sekelsky, and Henry Rozycki competed against each other to win the forty-eighth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 15, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Kit Sekelsky won Jeopardy on November 15, 2023, against Henry and Leah. The categories under the first round were Postcards From The Edge; Sports!; Gobs Of Gods; Let’s Take A Bath; Finish The Terrible Rhyme; and In Cognito. While Leah gave twelve correct and one wrong answer, Kit gave ten correct and two incorrect responses, and Henry gave four correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Leah at $7,000, Kit at $4,200, and Henry at $800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Scientists As Parents; Stage Name's The Same; Canadian Artistes; Bride's Head Revisited; Saints Go Marching In; and What's The Plan?. The score after the round stood with Henry at $16,700, Leah at $15,400, and Kit at $10,600. Henry gave 12 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Leah gave 21 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Kit gave 18 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 15, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 15, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Washington DC and the clue said, "It was proposed in Congress in 1926 in honor of a big 150th anniversary; it opened 17 years later." The answer to the clue was, "What is the Jefferson Memorial?" None of the contestants responded correctly thus Kit, Leah, and Henry lost $5,000, $15,400, and $16,700.

The final results of the game saw Kit Sekelsky with $5,600, Henry Rozycki with $0, and Leah Caglio with $0. This was the forty-eighth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.