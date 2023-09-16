Today's Final Jeopardy (15 September 2023): Who won Game 5 of Season 40?

Game 5 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 15, 2023, and here's what happened. Hari Parameswaran, Jill Tucker, and David Maybury competed against each other to win the fifth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 15, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Hari Parameswaran won Jeopardy on September 15, 2023, against Jill and David. The categories under the first round were In Your Element, Building, America, Agatha All Along, Song Birds, Cat Lovers, and Fire Z. While Hari gave twelve correct and zero wrong answers, David gave ten correct and one incorrect response, and Jill gave six correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Hari at $6,800, David at $6,400, and Jill at $3,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Monet Monet, Currency, From B To F, Celeb Lit Before & After, Thirst, and Trap. The score after the round stood with Hari at $19,200, David at $14,800, and Jill at $7,800. Hari gave 26 correct answers and one wrong response, while David gave 18 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Jill gave 11 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on September 15, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 15, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Astronomy and the clue said, "The only dwarf planet located in the inner Solar System, it’s named for an ancient deity of planting & harvests." The answer to the clue was, "What is Ceres?" Both Hari and David responded correctly thus winning $16,000 and $14,800. Jill responded incorrectly with Demeter and lost $0.

The final results of the game saw Hari Parameswaran with $36,800, David Maybury with $36,328, and Jill Tucker with $27,400. This was the fifth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

