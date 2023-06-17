Today's Final Jeopardy (16 June 2023): Who won Game 200 of Season 39?

Game 200 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 16, 2023, and here's what happened. Suzanne Goldlust defended her one-day-winner title against new contestants Erica Rapheal and Ben Goldstein. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 16, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Goldstein won Jeopardy on June 16, 2023, and Suzanne Goldlust failed to convert her one-day win into a winning streak. The categories under the first round were Continental Geography, Birthstones, 3-Letter Words Ending In X, Grease & Roam, Night Skies, and Finish Last. While Ben gave ten correct and two wrong answers, Erica gave five correct and three incorrect responses, and Suzanne gave eight correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $3,800, Erica at $2,000, and Suzanne at $1,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Historic Groups, Oppositional Book Titles, Go Tell It On The Fountain, That European Language, Cuffing Season, and This Is All A Bit Much. The score after the round stood with Erica at $11,000, Ben at $8,600, and Suzanne at $3,000. Erica gave 12 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Ben gave 21 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Suzanne gave 11 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 16, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 16, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category American Geography and the clue said, "Native Americans called it Okwa-ta, or 'wide water'; Pierre Le Moyne d'Iberville would rename it for a countryman." The answer to the clue was, "What is Lake Pontchartrain?" None of the contestants responded correctly. Ben lost $2,402 by answering Lake Champlain, Erica lost $6,201 by responding St Lawrence River and Suzanne lost $3,000 by answering Lake Huron.

The final results of the game saw Ben Goldstein with $6,198, Erica Rapheal with $4,799, and Suzanne Goldlust with $3,000. Suresh Krishnan qualified for the Tournament of Champions after winning five consecutive games but lost out on creating a seven-day streak in the June 14, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

