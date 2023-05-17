Today's Final Jeopardy (16 May 2023): Who won Game 177 of Season 39?

Game 177 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 16, 2023, and here's what happened. Ben Chan defended his four-day-winner title against new contestants Tom Winiarski and Lydia-Claire Kerrigan. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 16, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Chan won Jeopardy on May 16, 2023, successfully maintaining his winning streak. The categories under the first round were Chillin' In The R.I.P. Lounge, Poe Places, Automotive Alliteration, College, The Drop/Add Period, Pop Metal Bands, and 'B' Is The First Letter. While Ben gave thirteen correct answers, Tom gave eleven right answers, and Lydia responded with six correct answers.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $13,200, Tom at $6600, and Lydia at $3200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Heaven On Earth, Women World Leaders, Animals, Don't Go Anywhere, Twists and Turns. The score after the round stood with Ben at $26,400, Lydia at $11,200 and Tom at $5200. Ben gave twenty-four correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Tom gave sixteen correct answers with two incorrect ones, and lastly Lydia gave fourteen correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on May 16, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 16, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Authors and the clue said, "In 1960 Jean-Paul Sartre wrote of this man’s 'victorious attempt... to snatch every instant of his existence from his future death.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Albert Camus?" Tom lost $5000 by saying answering Jerry Ga and Lydia lost $2400 by answering Sisy. Ben, on the hand, won $1599 in the round.

The final results of the game saw Ben Chan with $27,999, Lydia-Claire Kerrigan with $2,400, and Tom Winiarski with $200.Because of his now five-day winning streak, Ben has reached the Tournament of Champions. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

