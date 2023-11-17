Today's Final Jeopardy (16 November 2023): Who won Game 49 of Season 40?

Game 49 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 16, 2023, and here's what happened. Amy Bekkerman, Scott Plummer, and Tim Moon competed against each other to win the forty-ninth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 16, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Amy Bekkerman won Jeopardy on November 16, 2023, against Scott and Tim. The categories under the first round were Up Above; Pop Music; What The Dickens!; Jailhouse Rock; Dad, Gum It; and We'll Spot You A Letter. While Amy gave nine correct and two wrong answers, Scott gave five correct and one incorrect response, and Tim gave nine correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Amy at $5,000, Scott at $3,200, and Tim at $1,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Sculpture; Robin Williams Movie Quotes; The Name Of The Law; That's Misleading; Bridge On The River; and Kauai. The score after the round stood with Amy at $12,200, Tim at $3,800, and Scott at $2,800. Amy gave 15 correct answers and three wrong responses, while Tim gave 16 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Scott gave 13 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 16, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 16, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Poets and the clue said, "1793 reports of the killing of a Hector Munro by a wild animal in India may have inspired one of this man's best-known poems." The answer to the clue was, "Who is William Blake?" Only Scott responded correctly thus winning $2,799. Tim and Amy incorrectly answered with Kipling and lost $3,800 and $0 as per their wager.

The final results of the game saw Amy Bekkerman with $12,200, Scott Plummer with $5,599, and Tim Moon with $0. This was the forty-ninth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

