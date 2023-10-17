Today's Final Jeopardy (16 October 2023): Who won Game 26 of Season 40?

Game 26 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 16, 2023, and here's what happened. Josh Saak, Dane Reighard, and Kendra Blanchette competed against each other to win the twenty-sixth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 16, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Josh Saak won Jeopardy on October 16, 2023, against Kendra and Dane. The categories under the first round were This Gland Is Your Gland, A Prequel To Which Movie?, British Spelling Bee, I Didn't Come Here To Make Friends, Kickin' Aztec, and Takin' Names. While Kendra gave seven correct and one wrong answer, Dane gave eleven correct and one incorrect response, and Josh gave six nine and three incorrect answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (13 October 2023): Who won Game 25 of Season 40?

The first round's score stood with Kendra at $4,600, Dane at $4,400, and Josh at $1,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were O Brother, Where Art Thou?, In The Baseball Team's Lineup, The Literary Character Who Said, You Do The Math, Want To Make Something Out Of It?, and Change A Letter. The score after the round stood with Dane at $14,400, Josh at $12,200, and Kendra at $10,200. Dane gave 19 correct answers and one wrong response, while Josh gave 16 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Kendra gave 16 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 16, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 16, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category The Nobel Prize in Physics and the clue said, "Barry Barish, who shared the 2017 Prize for detecting gravitational waves, called his award 'a win for' this predecessor." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Albert Einstein?" Only Josh responded correctly thus winning $2,205. Both Dane and Kendra answered with Newton, thus losing $7,000 and $5,000 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Josh Saak with $14,405, Dane Reighard with $7,400, and Kendra Blanchette with $5,200. This was the twenty-sixth game of season 40 which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (12 October 2023): Who won Game 24 of Season 40?