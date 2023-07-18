Today's Final Jeopardy (17 July 2023): Who won Game 221 of Season 39?

Game 221 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 17, 2023, and here's what happened. Daniel Moore defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Jerry Powers and Leann Craumer. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 17, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Daniel Moore won Jeopardy on July 17, 2023, successfully converting his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Tom Swift Tales, World Royalty, 6-Letter Words, Fish People, State Flags, and What's The Name Of That TV Show? While Daniel gave twelve correct and three wrong answers, Leann gave seven correct and two incorrect responses, and Jerry gave five correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Daniel at $4,600, Leann at $2,000, and Jerry at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The National Recording Registry, Double Talk, Who's That Poet?, I'll 'B' There, With Bells On, and Oppenheimer. The score after the round stood with Daniel at $9,800, Jerry at $7,400, and Leann at $4,200. Daniel gave 21 correct answers, and eight wrong responses, while Jerry gave 14 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Leann gave 12 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 17, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 17, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Government Officials and the clue said, "In 1867 he wrote to General Rousseau, 'On arriving at Sitka... you will receive from the Russian commissioner the formal transfer'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is William H. Seward?" Daniel and Jerry responded correctly, thus winning $5,000 and $2,401 respectively. Leann lost $602 by responding with Napolean.

The final results of the game saw Daniel Moore with $14,800, Jerry Powers with $9,801, and Leann Craumer with $3,598. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

