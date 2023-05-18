Today's Final Jeopardy (17 May 2023): Who won Game 178 of Season 39?

Game 178 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 17, 2023, and here's what happened. Ben Chan defended his five-day-winner title against new contestants Brittani Seagren and David Lu. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 17, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Chan won Jeopardy on May 17, 2023, and successfully maintained his five-day streak of winning. The categories under the first round were Great Brits, 'X' In The City, Pantomime Horse, That's Our Motto!, Y'Know, The Movie Where... and We're Full Of Questions. While Ben gave seventeen correct answers, Brittani gave five correct responses, and David gave five correct answers.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Podcasts, U.S. Presidential Elections, Scientific Devices & Instruments, Poe'M's; Recent Pop Music, and Jeopardy! After Dark. Brittani and David failed to catch up with Ben. The score after the round stood with Ben at $24,205, David at $1200, and Brittani at $400. Ben gave 31 correct answers, with 3 wrong responses, while Brittani gave 7 correct answers with 3 incorrect ones, and David gave 9 correct answers with 8 wrong responses.

What was the final question on May 17, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 17, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category National Memorials and the clue said, "Efforts recently began to reintroduce 2 species of oyster to help restore the contaminated waters of this, a national memorial." The answer to the clue was, "What is Pearl Harbor?" David lost $200 because he responded with Three Mile Island instead of Pearl Harbor, while Ben and Brittani earned $795 and $399 for their correct answers.

The final results of the game saw Ben Chan with $25,000, David Lu with $1,000, and Brittani Seagren with $799. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

