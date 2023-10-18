Today's Final Jeopardy (17 October 2023): Who won Game 27 of Season 40?

Game 27 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 17, 2023, and here's what happened. Lucy Ricketts, Daniel Nguyen, and Joe Feldmann competed against each other to win the twenty-seventh game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 17, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Lucy Ricketts won Jeopardy on October 17, 2023, against Daniel and Joe. The categories under the first round were The Mamas & The Papas, B-Girls, Dust To Dust, Countdown, Sort Through The Word Problem, and Animals In Italian. While Lucy gave ten correct and three wrong answers, Daniel gave eight correct and one incorrect response, and Joe gave seven correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Lucy at $3,200, Daniel at $3,200, and Joe at $2,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Mountain West, Summer Olympic Cities, World Writers, Weeder's Digest, Astrology Time, and 3-Letter Words. The score after the round stood with Lucy at $11,600, Daniel at $4,800, and Joe at $400. Lucy gave 23 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Daniel gave 14 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Joe gave 11 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 17, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 17, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Military History and the clue said, "A 1918 article titled 'Do Not Shoot At' these said hunters were interfering with the U.S. Signal Corps' training of them." The answer to the clue was, "What are pigeons?" Only Lucy responded correctly thus winning $0. Joe and Daniel answered with airplanes and blimps, thus losing $400 and $0 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Lucy Ricketts with $11,600, Daniel Nguyen with $4,800, and Joe Feldmann with $0. This was the twenty-seventh game of season 40 which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

