Today's Final Jeopardy (18 July 2023): Who won Game 222 of Season 39?

Game 222 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 18, 2023, and here's what happened. Daniel Moore defended his two-day-winner title against new contestants Chelsea Watt and David Bederman. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 18, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

David Bederman won Jeopardy on July 18, 2023, while Daniel Moore failed to convert his two-day win into a three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were The Songs Of Max Martin, An Abbreviated Category, College Tuition: Then & Now, Prefixes & Suffixes, Stars On The Nation's Flag, and Shark! While David gave twelve correct and zero wrong answers, Daniel gave nine correct and two incorrect responses, and Cheslea gave eight correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with David at $8600, Daniel at $4600, and Chelsea at $3800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were American History, Authors' First Major Works, African Films, 3-Word Responses, World Of First Names, 4 Letters, and Ends In Y. The score after the round stood with David at $17,800, Daniel at $14,200, and Chelsea at $5800. David gave 21 correct answers, and zero wrong responses, while Daniel gave 19 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Chelsea gave 13 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 18, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 18, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Man-Made Objects and the clue said, "Around since 1998, it’s now roughly the length of a football field & travels at about 5 miles per second." The answer to the clue was, "What is the International Space Station?" All three of the contestants responded correctly, thus David, Daniel, and Chelsea won $10,601, $14,200, and $5,000 respectively.

The final results of the game saw David Bederman with $28,401, Daniel Moore with $28,400, and Chelsea Watt with $10,800. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

