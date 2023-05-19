Today's Final Jeopardy (18 May 2023): Who won Game 179 of Season 39?

Game 179 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 18, 2023, and here's what happened. Ben Chan defended his six-day-winner title against new contestants John Groves and Kristen Beck. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 18, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Chan won Jeopardy on May 18, 2023, successfully maintaining his six-day streak of winning. The categories under the first round of the game were On A Visit To The State Capital, Restaurants, Magazines, The Arts, The World Of Hanna-Barbera, and Before & Actor. While Ben gave sixteen correct answers and one wrong answer, Kristen gave three correct answers and one wrong response.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $7800, John at $1600, and Kristen at $1000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were International Movies?, Flags Of Spanish-Speaking Nations, Organizations, It All Starts With 'U' and History Repeats Itself. The score after the round stood with Ben at $31,000, Kristen at $4600, and John at $4400. Ben gave 34 correct answers with one wrong response, while Kristen gave 7 correct answers with one incorrect response and John gave 9 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on May 18, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 18, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Billboard No. 1 Hits and the clue said, "Billy Joel said, 'I think the one time I didn't write the music' before the lyrics was for this 1989 hit, 'and I think it shows.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is We Didn't Start The Fire?" Ben and John gave the right response with the latter winning $201 for the same, while Kristen said Uptown Girl instead of We Didn't Start the Fire and lost $199.

The final results of the game saw Ben Chan with $31,000, John Groves with $4,601, and Kristen Beck with $4,401. Ben has already reached the Tournament of Champions. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

