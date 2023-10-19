Today's Final Jeopardy (18 October 2023): Who won Game 28 of Season 40?

Game 28 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 18, 2023, and here's what happened. Lucy Ricketts, Josh Saak, and Sam Stapleton competed against each other to win the twenty-eighth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 18, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Josh Saak had the highest score after the October 18, 2023, game but the winner will be revealed in tomorrow's episode considering it's a two-day match. The categories under the first round were The 1600s, A Day At The Races, Dining Out In New York, Ooh, Look, Shiny Things!, Smoke, and Mirrors. While Josh gave eight correct and one wrong answer, Sam gave nine correct and one incorrect response, and Lucy gave eight correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Josh at $5,000, Sam at $4,600, and Lucy at $4,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were In Crisis Mode, You Shouldn't Have Left The Couch, Rock & Roll Bookstore, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, A Fabric-ated Category, and 3 Little Words. The score after the round stood with Josh at $16,600, Sam at $12,600, and Lucy at $9,200. Josh gave 19 correct answers and three wrong responses, while Sam gave 17 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Lucy gave 15 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on October 18, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 18, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Natural Landmarks and the clue said, "The Washburn-Langford-Doane expedition happened upon it in 1870 & named it for the regularity of its activity." The answer to the clue was, "What is Old Faithful?" All the contestants responded correctly thus Lucy, Sam, and Josh won $5,000, $2,600, and $8,600 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Josh Saak with $25,200, and Sam Stapleton with $15,200, and Lucy Ricketts with $14,200. This was the twenty-eighth game of season 40 which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

