Today's Final Jeopardy (18 September 2023): Who won Game 6 of Season 40?

Game 6 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 18, 2023, and here's what happened. Elliott Goodman, Deanna Bolio, and Matt Walks competed against each other to win the sixth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 18, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Deanna Bolio won Jeopardy on September 18, 2023, against Elliott and Matt. The categories under the first round were American History, Book Titles In Other Words, Restaurant Hijinks, It Belongs In This Museum,Talk Like A Pirate, and Enemies–Not A Love Story. While Elliott gave eight correct and three wrong answers, Matt gave ten correct and two incorrect responses, and Deanna gave seven correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Elliott at $3,200, Matt at $2,400, and Deanna at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Latin America, 21st Century News, Science, Activists, 1990s Hitmakers, and Wordle. The score after the round stood with Deanna at $19,600, Elliott at $8,800, and Matt at $8,000. Deanna gave 19 correct answers and one wrong response, while Elliott gave 16 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Matt gave 19 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 18, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 18, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Authors and the clue said, "He dedicated books to each of his 4 wives, including Hadley Richardson & Martha Gellhorn." The answer to the clue was, "What is Ernest Hemingway?" Only Matt responded correctly and won $7,999. Deanna and Elliott responded incorrectly with Mark Twain and Tolkien, thus losing $926 and $8,800 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Deanna Bolio with $36,800, Matt Walks with $15,999, and Elliott Goodman with $0. This was the sixth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

