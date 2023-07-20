Today's Final Jeopardy (19 July 2023): Who won Game 223 of Season 39?

Game 223 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 19, 2023, and here's what happened. David Bederman defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Sean Weatherston and Liz Cotrufello. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

David Bederman won Jeopardy on July 19, 2023, and successfully converted his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Painter Selfies, Same 2 Letters, Different Place, Fashion Old & New, Julie & Julia, 5 About 4, and Add An E At The End. While David gave twelve correct and one wrong answer, Sean gave eight correct and two incorrect responses, and Liz gave four correct and two incorrect answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (18 July 2023): Who won Game 222 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with David at $6600, Sean at $2200, and Liz at $200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Titles With Punctuation, Geology, Musical Menagerie, Get Your Kicks On Route 66, History, and The 'Ll' You Say. The score after the round stood with David at $15,000, Liz at $12,200, and Sean at $7000. David gave 17 correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Liz gave 18 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and Sean gave 12 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 19, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Famous Paintings and the clue said, "A German guidebook to a 1937 World’s Fair dismissed it as a 'hodgepodge of body parts that any four-year-old could have painted.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is Guernica?" David and Sean responded correctly and won $9,401 and $3,000 respectively. Liz responded with Woman Descending and lost $2,801.

The final results of the game saw David Bederman with $24,401, Sean Weatherston with $10,000, and Liz Cotrufello with $9,399. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (17 July 2023): Who won Game 221 of Season 39?