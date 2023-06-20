Today's Final Jeopardy (19 June 2023): Who won Game 201 of Season 39?

Game 201 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 19, 2023, and here's what happened. Ben Goldstein defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Mary Kate Gleidt and Jonathan Belford. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Goldstein won Jeopardy on June 19, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were It's A Special Day, TV, 'F'ive Letter Words, The Animal Kingdom, On The State's Longest Western Border, and Getting An Eyeful. While Ben gave eleven correct and one wrong answer, Jonathan gave eight correct and four incorrect responses, and Mary Kate gave three correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $4000, Jonathan at $2200, and Mary Kate at $400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were First Speeches In Shakespeare, Random Facts, What An Idiom!, General Assembly, Weights & Measures and Let's Make A Movie Crossover!. The score after the round stood with Ben at $10,000, Mary Kate at $100 and Jonathan at -$600. Ben gave 18 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Mary Kate gave 9 correct answers with six incorrect responses, and Jonathan gave 11 correct answers with eight wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 19, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Entertainers and the clue said, "In 2022, Jeff Bezos awarded her $100 million to give to charitable causes because 'she gives with her heart'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Dolly Parton?" None of the contestants responded correctly. Jonathan was not allowed to participate in the round because his score was in negative. Ben lost $1,000 by answering Lady Gaga, and Mary Kate lost $100 of her $100 earnings by responding with Oprah.

The final results of the game saw Ben Goldstein with $9,000, Mary Kate Gleidt with $0, and Jonathan Belford with -$600. Suresh Krishnan qualified for the Tournament of Champions after winning five consecutive games but lost out on creating a seven-day streak in the June 14, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

