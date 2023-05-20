Today's Final Jeopardy (19 May 2023): Who won Game 180 of Season 39?

Game 180 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 19, 2023, and here's what happened. Ben Chan defended his seven-day-winner title against new contestants Erica Johnson and Chris Hammer. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Chan won Jeopardy on May 19, 2023, successfully maintaining his six-day streak of winning. The categories under the first round were Some Of The 10 Commandments, On A First-Name Basis With Booze, Hurray For Hollywood!, Those Balls Have 'I'S, Multiple Meanings, and Gates. While Ben gave fourteen correct and one incorrect answer, Erica gave six correct and zero incorrect answers, and Chris gave five correct responses and two incorrect ones.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (18 May 2023): Who won Game 179 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Ben at $10,400, Erica at $3,600, and Chris at $1,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Sweet 1616, Literary Mismatches, The Human Body, Hip-Hop Names, Anagrams, and Gaits The score after the round stood with Ben at $12,400, Erica at $4,800, and Chris at $3,400. While Ben gave 29 correct answers with 5 incorrect responses, Erica gave 9 correct answers 2 incorrect answers, and Chris responded with 9 correct and 3 incorrect answers.

What was the final question on May 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 19, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category USA and the clue said, "People going north on this route say they're traveling 'GAME', an acronym regarding their beginning & ending points." The answer to the clue was, "What is the Appalachian Trail?" All three of the players gave the right answers, thus winning the amount of money they wagered but Ben's lead made him the winner of the game.

The final results of the game saw Ben Chan with $14,800, Erica Johnson with $9,600, and Chris Hammer with $6,699. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (17 May 2023): Who won Game 178 of Season 39?