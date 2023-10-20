Today's Final Jeopardy (19 October 2023): Who won Game 29 of Season 40?

Game 29 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 19, 2023, and here's what happened. Lucy Ricketts, Josh Saak, and Sam Stapleton competed against each other to win the twenty-ninth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Josh Saak won Jeopardy on October 19, 2023, against Lucy and Sam. The categories under the first round were It's Our Turn To Sack Rome!!!, Rocket Man, Isms, Culinary Quotes, Auntie Up, and Let's Play Cards. While Lucy gave eight correct and zero wrong answers, Josh gave eight correct and zero incorrect responses, and Sam gave ten correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Lucy at $6,000, Josh at $4,800, and Sam at $4,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Philosophies In A Nutshell, Presidential Actors?, Music Terms, House Hunters Intergalactic, Air Apparent, and Unk In The Trunk. The score after the round stood with Josh at $22,000, Lucy at $11,600, and Sam at $5,000. Josh gave 19 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Lucy gave 14 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Sam gave 20 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 19, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Names and the clue said, "The name Jennifer is an alteration of this name that in early Welsh literature belonged to the 'first lady of the island.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Guinevere?" Only Lucy responded correctly, thus winning $5,500. Josh said Regan while Sam did not know the answer, but they both lost $0 as per their wager.

The final results of the game saw Josh Saak with $47,200, Lucy Ricketts with $31,300, and Sam Stapleton with $20,200. This was the twenty-ninth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

