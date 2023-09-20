Today's Final Jeopardy (19 September 2023): Who won Game 7 of Season 40?

Game 7 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 19, 2023, and here's what happened. Rob Kim, Morgan Halvorsen, and Elizabeth Devereaux competed against each other to win the seventh game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Rob Kim won Jeopardy on September 19, 2023, against Morgan and Elizabeth. The categories under the first round were You Better Belize It, The Asian Games, May Day! May Day!, Fowl Play, Sounds Like Big Business, and Scrambling To Find A Job. While Elizabeth gave nine correct and zero wrong answers, Morgan gave nine correct and two incorrect responses, and Rob gave five correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Elizabeth at $7,600, Morgan at $2,000, and Rob at $1,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Physiology, Super Troupers, Mailed It!, What Could It B?, Fun & Games, and Phrases & Idioms. The score after the round stood with Rob at $9,800, Elizabeth at $9,400, and Morgan at $5,200. Rob gave 16 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Elizabeth gave 16 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Morgan gave 12 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 19, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 19, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Historic Geography and the clue said, "Of Spain’s colonial possessions in the Americas, this 3,400-square-mile one in the Antilles never gained independence, but did change hands." The answer to the clue was, "What is Puerto Rico?" Only Rob responded correctly thus winning $9,001. Elizabeth and Morgan responded incorrectly with Cuba and Martinique thus losing $7,000 and $4,200 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Rob Kim with $18,801, Elizabeth Devereaux with $2,400, and Morgan Halvorsen with $1,000. This was the seventh game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

