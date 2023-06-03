Today's Final Jeopardy (2 June 2023): Who won Game 190 of Season 39?

Game 190 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 2, 2023, and here's what happened. Jared Watson defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Jong Limb and Sylvia Izzo Hunter. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 2, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jared Watson won Jeopardy on June 2, 2023, successfully transforming his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were You Have Selected Regicide, Ohio Geography, Garden Party, Their Middle Initial, Sports Stars Calling It Quits, Internal Organs (& Other Body Parts). While Jared gave sixteen correct and two wrong answers, Sylvia gave four correct and zero incorrect responses, and Jong gave four correct and two incorrect answers.

The score after the first round stood with Jared at $4,200, Sylvia at $2,400, and Jong at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Inventors & Inventions, Women Authors, State Of The Union, It's A Fact, Animal Rock, and Words Ending In Y. The score after the round stood with Jared at $20,600, Sylvia at $12,300, and Jong at $2,400. Jared gave 31 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Sylvia gave 13 correct answers with one incorrect answer, and Jong gave 6 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 2, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 2, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 20th Century America and the clue said, "In bold letters, it was the 2-word historic N.Y. Times headline for August 9, 1974, followed by 'He urges a time of 'healing.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is Nixon Resigns?" Only Jared responded correctly while Jong said Nixon Pardoned and Sylvia responded with Carted Defeated.

The final results of the game saw Jared Watson with $24,601, Sylvia Izzo Hunter with $3,999, and Jong Limb with $400. After 9-day winner Ben Chan lost, the winning streak has not been more than two days. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

