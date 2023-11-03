Today's Final Jeopardy (2 November 2023): Who won Game 39 of Season 40?

Game 39 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 2, 2023, and here's what happened. Dave Rapp, Yoshie Hill, and Emily Sands competed against each other to win the thirty-ninth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 2, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Emily Sands won Jeopardy on November 2, 2023, against Dave and Yoshie. The categories under the first round were Mything In Action; Fiction-Ale; All The Presidents' Children; Growing Pains; Wood; and Completes The Proverb. While Emily gave fourteen correct and one wrong answer, Dave gave eight correct and one incorrect response, and Yoshie gave five correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Emily at $4,600, Dave at $4,200, and Yoshie at $1,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Fun With The Periodic Table; Kennedy Center Honorees; Cliffs Notes: Drama; Soused; Misnomers; and O-E-O-E. The score after the round stood with Emily at $25,800, Dave at $11,800, and Yoshie at $9,200. Emily gave 26 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Dave gave 16 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Yoshie gave 12 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 2, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 2, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Ancient Geography and the clue said, "Britain became an island less than 10,000 years ago, as warming weather & melting ice filled in this sea." The answer to the clue was, "What is the North Sea?" Yoshie and Emily responded correctly thus winning $9,200 and $0. Dave didn't know the answer and lost $0.

The final results of the game saw Emily Sands with $25,800, Yoshie Hill with $18,400, and Dave Rapp with $11,800. This was the thirty-ninth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

