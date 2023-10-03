Today's Final Jeopardy (2 October 2023): Who won Game 16 of Season 40?

Game 16 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 2, 2023, and here's what happened. Burt Thakur, Emily Seaman Hoy, and Dane Reighard competed against each other to win the sixteenth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 2, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Dane Reighard won Jeopardy on October 2, 2023, against Burt and Emily. The categories under the first round were Geography B, Fighters, Are You Shakespearienced?, A Bug's Life, Native Americans, and A Category About Nothing. While Emily gave ten correct and two wrong answers, Dane gave eight correct and two incorrect responses, and Burt gave seven correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Emily at $4,800, Dane at $3,200, and Burt at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were South Africa, They Played Wyatt Earp, Signs & Symbols, Egyptian Mythology, Hodge Podge, and Proverb Vs. Proverb. The score after the round stood with Dane at $10,800, Burt at $7,200, and Emily at $3,600. Dane gave 19 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Burt gave 15 correct answers with seven incorrect responses, and Emily gave 12 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 2, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 2, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Presidential Proclamations and the clue said, "Both issued in April, 80 years apart, the first proclamations by these 2 Presidents each declared natl. days of mourning." The answer to the clue was, "Who are Andrew Johnson and Harry Truman?" None of the contestants responded correctly thus Dane, Burt, and Emily lost $5,000, $7,200, and $0 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Dane Reighard with $5,800, Emily Seaman Hoy with $3,600, and Burt Thakur with $0. This was the sixteenth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

