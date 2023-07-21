Today's Final Jeopardy (20 July 2023): Who won Game 224 of Season 39?

Game 224 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 20, 2023, and here's what happened. defended his two-day-winner title against new contestants Toula Ballas and Nik Berry. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Nik Berry won Jeopardy on July 20, 2023, while David Bederman failed to convert his two-day win into a three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were A By-The-Book How To, Coffee Now, Spiders & Snakes, Crossword Clues W, You've Got Some Baggage, and John Lennon. While David gave ten correct and two wrong answers, Toula gave seven correct and three incorrect responses, and Nik gave four correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with David at $4,000, Toula at $2,000, and Nik at $1,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were B.C.-ing You, Before & After, Senators, A Vacation From Pop Culture, A Deep Dive Into, and The Danube. The score after the round stood with David at $14,800, Nik at $10,200, and Toula at $4,800. David gave 21 correct answers, and four wrong responses, while Nik gave 11 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Toula gave 12 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 20, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 19th Century British Poems and the clue said, "The author of this unfinished epic poem was unsure if he wanted the title character to 'end in hell—or in an unhappy marriage.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is Don Juan?" Only Toula responded correctly and won $4,790. David and Nik answered with Leviathan and Rime of the Ancient Mariner, thus losing $5,601 and $599 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Nik Berry with $9,601, Toula Ballas with $9,590, and David Bederman with $9,199. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

