Today's Final Jeopardy (20 June 2023): Who won Game 202 of Season 39?

Game 202 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 20, 2023, and here's what happened. Ben Goldstein defended his two-day-winner title against new contestants Janie Sullivan and Tym Blanchard. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Goldstein won Jeopardy on June 20, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his two-day win into a three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Let's Stick Together, Architects, Vowel, Vowel, Consonant, Consonant, Nonprofits, American History, and Triple 'A'-Rated Food. While Ben gave eleven correct and one wrong answer, Janie gave ten correct and two incorrect responses, and Tym gave one correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $5600, Janie at $3500, and Tym at -$1000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Let's Stick Together, Chapter & Verse, Love Island U.K., That Musical Act Is Unreal!, There Will Be Math, and Just Say. The score after the round stood with Janie at $7500, Ben at $6800, and Tym at -$3800. Janie gave 18 correct answers, and four wrong responses, while Ben gave 17 correct answers with five incorrect responses, and Tym gave 7 correct answers with seven wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 20, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category The Olympics and the clue said, "This sport that made its Olympic debut in 1988 has a playing surface of only about 45 square feet." The answer to the clue was, "What is table tennis?" None of the contestants responded correctly. Tym was not allowed to participate in the round because his score was in negative. Ben lost $705 by answering handball, and Janie lost $7000 of her earnings by responding with sumo wrestling.

The final results of the game saw Ben Goldstein with $6,095, Janie Sullivan with $500, and Tym Blanchard with -$3,800. Suresh Krishnan qualified for the Tournament of Champions after winning five consecutive games but lost out on creating a seven-day streak in the June 14, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

