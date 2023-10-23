Today's Final Jeopardy (20 October 2023): Who won Game 30 of Season 40?

Game 30 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 20, 2023, and here's what happened. Dave Pai, William Chou, and Kristin Hucek competed against each other to win the thirtieth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Dave Pai won Jeopardy on October 20, 2023, against William and Kristin. The categories under the first round were We Made It, Justin Time, Sports Around The World, Not Your Average Opera, Body Language, and Halloween Costume Ideas. While Dave gave fourteen correct and one wrong answer, Kristin gave seven correct and one incorrect response, and William gave three correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Dave at $11,200, Kristin at $4,200, and William at $1,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Olde England, Amy Poehler Is Awesome, What's Next?, Family Drama, Houseplants, and Good P.R. The score after the round stood with Dave at $13,200, Kristin at $10,000, and William at $3,600. Dave gave 23 correct answers and three wrong responses, while Kristin gave 12 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and William gave 7 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 20, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Languages of Asia and the clue said, "Meaning 'palace', this word in the name of a UNESCO World Heritage site follows Jal & Lal in the names of other historic structures." The answer to the clue was, "What is Mahal?" William and Dave responded correctly, thus winning $3,600 and $6,801. Kristin incorrectly responded with Taj and lost $7,500.

The final results of the game saw Dave Pai with $20,001, William Chou with $7,200, and Kristin Hucek with $2,500. This was the thirtieth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

