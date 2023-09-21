Today's Final Jeopardy (20 September 2023): Who won Game 8 of Season 40?

Game 8 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 20, 2023, and here's what happened. Brian Ross, Alex Lamb, and Pam Sung competed against each other to win the eighth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Pam Sung won Jeopardy on September 20, 2023, against Brian and Alex. The categories under the first round were Back In The Day, The Sporting News, The New York Knocks, Name That Play, European Vacation, and B Minus. While Pam gave eight correct and zero wrong answers, Brian gave seven correct and one incorrect response, and Alex gave ten correct and four incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Pam at $4,600, Brian at $2,600, and Alex at $1,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Hand That Feeds You, Mickey's Mantel, Also A State Postal Abbreviation, The Real (White House) Wives Of DC, Opera, and High Notes. The score after the round stood with Pam at $15,000, Brian at $9,800, and Alex at $2,200. Pam gave 18 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Brian gave 14 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Alex gave 16 correct answers with seven wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 20, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 20th Century People and the clue said, "In 2022 the Dept. of Energy noted 'a flawed process' & vacated a 1954 commission’s decision 'in the matter of' this man." The answer to the clue was, "Who is J. Robert Oppenheimer?" All the contestants answered correctly thus Brian won $9,800, Pam won $5,000, and Alex won $117.

The final results of the game saw Pam Sung with $20,000, Brian Ross with $19,600, and Alex Lamb with $2,317. This was the eighth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

