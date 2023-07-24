Today's Final Jeopardy (21 July 2023): Who won Game 225 of Season 39?

Game 225 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 21, 2023, and here's what happened. Nik Berry defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Ben Sasamoto and Taylor Clagett. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 21, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Taylor Clagett won Jeopardy on July 21, 2023, while Nik Berry failed to convert his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Happy 75th Birthday Israel!, Shakespeare, That Hollow Feeling, The Romaines Of The Day, Track & Field, and Homophone Connection. While Taylor gave seven correct and one wrong answer, Ben gave eight correct and two incorrect responses, and Nik gave five correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Taylor at $3,800, Ben at $3,800, and Nik at $3,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Explorers, Internally Yours, Old Hollywood Scribes, Motley Clues, Stately Demonyms, and Ends In X. The score after the round stood with Ben at $9,400, Taylor at $5,400, and Nik at $1,200. Ben gave 16 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Taylor gave 14 correct answers with six incorrect responses, and Nik gave 9 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 21, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 21, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Numbers Old & New and the clue said, "Expressed in today’s numbers, it's the sum total if you add the 7 Roman numerals together." The answer to the clue was, "What is 1666?" Only Taylor responded correctly and won $5,400. Ben and Nik answered with 666 and 2166, thus losing $3,000 and $17 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Taylor Clagett with $10,800, Ben Sasamoto with $6,400, and Nik Berry with $1,183. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

