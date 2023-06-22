Today's Final Jeopardy (21 June 2023): Who won Game 203 of Season 39?

Game 203 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 21, 2023, and here's what happened. Ben Goldstein defended his three-day-winner title against new contestants Nabeela Rahman and Lee Papa. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 21, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Goldstein won Jeopardy on June 21, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his three-day win into a four-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Collect 'Em All!, -Ologies, Misheard Lyrics, Official Nicknames, Nevada, and The 'Silver' State. While Ben gave twelve correct and zero wrong answers, Nabeela gave nine correct and three incorrect responses, and Lee gave four correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $7400, Nabeela at $3400, and Lee at $1600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Plot Thickens, Alliteration, History Is Elemental, Celebs, Discovery & Invention, and Shoe Gazing. The score after the round stood with Ben at $15,200, Nabeela at $6200, and Lee at $4600. Ben gave 21 correct answers, and one wrong response, while Nabeela gave 16 correct answers with seven incorrect responses, and Lee gave 8 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 21, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 21, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category World of Water and the clue said, "The Bass Strait divides Tasmania & mainland Australia & hydrographers have disputed which of these 2 larger bodies it's part of." The answer to the clue was, "What are the Indian & Pacific Oceans?" Lee responded with the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans and lost $1,401, while both Ben and Nabeela responded correctly and won $800 and $6000 respectively.

The final results of game 203 of the show saw Ben Goldstein with $16,000, Nabeela Rahman with $12,200, and Lee Papa with $3,199. Previously, Suresh Krishnan won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a seven-day streak in the June 14, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

