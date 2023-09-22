Today's Final Jeopardy (21 September 2023): Who won Game 9 of Season 40?

Game 9 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 21, 2023, and here's what happened. Deanna Bolio, Rob Kim, and Pam Sung competed against each other to win the ninth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 21, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Deanna Bolio had the highest score after the game but the winner will be revealed in tomorrow's episode considering it's a two-day match. The categories under the first round were European Geography, World Soccer; 21st Century Bartlett's Quotations, Chinese Food, From S To Y, and Past History. While Deanna gave ten correct and zero wrong answers, Rob gave seven correct and three incorrect responses, and Pam gave nine correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Deanna at $8,200, Rob at $2,200, and Pam at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Welcome To Fantasy Island, Johnny Gilbert Goes Country, Taking A Star Turn, A Trip To Mumbai, The AKC Describes The Dog, and Past History. The score after the round stood with Pam at $18,000, Deanna at $12,200, and Rob at $6,200. Pam gave 21 correct answers and three wrong responses, while Deanna gave 16 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Rob gave 12 correct answers with five wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 21, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 21, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category First Names in Science and the clue said, "First name of the paleontologist who in 1990 noticed some large vertebrae jutting from an eroding bluff in South Dakota." The answer to the clue was, "What is Sue?" Only Deanna answered correctly thus winning $4,000. Pam and Rob incorrectly responded with Lucy and Louis thus losing $8,000 and $2,800 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Deanna Bolio with $16,200, Pam Sung with $10,000, and Rob Kim with $3,400. This was the ninth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

