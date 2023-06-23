Today's Final Jeopardy (22 June 2023): Who won Game 204 of Season 39?

Game 204 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 22, 2023, and here's what happened. Ben Goldstein defended his four-day-winner title against new contestants Andrea Rednick Granados and Dan Meuse. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 22, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Goldstein won Jeopardy on June 22, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his four-day win into a five-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were State Emblems, Movie Title Connections, 20th Century Happenings, Med. Abbrev, Chain, and Of Fuels. While Ben gave eleven correct and zero wrong answers, Dan gave fifteen correct and zero incorrect responses, and Andrea gave four correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $8,000, Dan at $6,800, and Andrea at $3,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Going Dutch, 12-Letter Words, Writing On The Walls, Trumpet Tootin', Let's 'T' Up The Map, and Vampire-Pourri. The score after the round stood with Ben at $15,200, Dan at $12,000, and Andrea at $4,500. Ben gave 20 correct answers, and one wrong response, while Dan gave 21 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Andrea gave 10 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 22, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 22, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category The 19th Century and the clue said, "In 1823 he wrote, 'In the war between those new governments and Spain we declared our neutrality.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is James Monroe?" Only Andrea responded with the correct answer and won $3,001. Ben and Dan responded with Madison and Marshal and lost $3,195 and $0 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Ben Goldstein with $12,005, Dan Meuse with $12,000, and Andrea Rednick Granados with $7,501. Previously, Suresh Krishnan won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a seven-day streak in the June 14, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

