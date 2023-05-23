Today's Final Jeopardy (22 May 2023): Who won Game 181 of Season 39?

Game 181 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 22, 2023, and here's what happened. Kevin Belle defended his eight-day-winner title against new contestants Joe Lasser and Nancy Duran. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 22, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Chan won Jeopardy on May 22, 2023, successfully defending his eight-day streak of winning. The categories under the first round were Art Imitating Life, Americana, Assisting The Detective, Book-Pourri, If There Was A Problem, and 'Yo', I'll Solve It. While Ben gave nine correct answers, Joe gave two correct answers, and Nancy gave zero correct answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (19 May 2023): Who won Game 180 of Season 39?

The first round's score stood with Ben at $8,400, Joe at $1,400, and Nancy at -$400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Historic People, A Loss For Words, Walking In A Redwood Forest, Pop Culture 2003, Vacation Spots, and Rice Pudding. The score after the round stood with Ben at $20,800, Joe at $7,600, and Nancy at $3,600. Ben gave 25 correct answers, and 2 wrong responses, while Joe gave 14 correct answers with 6 incorrect ones, and Nancy gave 6 correct answers with 3 wrong responses.

What was the final question on May 22, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 22, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Children's Books and the clue said, "The original 1900 printing of this book was in a pale green dust jacket stamped in a vivid jewel tone of green." The answer to the clue was, "What is The Wonderful Wizard of Oz?" Nancy lost $3500 in the round because she responded with What is Anne of Green Gables instead of Wizard of Oz. Joe and Ben earned $399 and $4000 respectively for their correct answers.

The final results of the game saw Ben Chan with $24,800, Joe Lasser with $7,999, and Nancy Duran with $100. Ben is now aiming to compete for the super-champion status during the next game and might possibly reach the Jeopardy Masters! competition if he maintains his streak. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (18 May 2023): Who won Game 179 of Season 39?