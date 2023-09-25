Today's Final Jeopardy (22 September 2023): Who won Game 10 of Season 40?

Game 10 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 22, 2023, and here's what happened. Deanna Bolio, Rob Kim, and Pam Sung competed against each other to win the tenth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 22, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Deanna Bolio won Jeopardy on September 20, 2023, against Pam and Rob. The categories under the first round were Scotland, TV, C In Literature, That's Just Offal, All's Whale That Ends Whale, and School Rhyme Time. While Rob gave eight correct and one wrong answer, Pam gave nine correct and one incorrect response, and Deanna gave eight correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Rob at $4,600, Pam at $4,000, and Deanna at $2,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Thinking Of Ukraine, A Capital Offense, Stars & Stripes In Art, Do I Want That Named For Me?, May We Quote You?, and Compound Adjectives. The score after the round stood with Deanna at $12,400, Rob at $11,400, and Pam at $9,200. Deanna gave 16 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Rob gave 16 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Pam gave 14 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on September 22, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 22, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Composers and the clue said, "A fireworks display followed the April 27, 1749 premiere of a work by this man that had been commissioned by George II." The answer to the clue was, "Who is George Frideric Handel?" Pam and Rob answered correctly thus winning $7,001 and $2,000. Deanna incorrectly responded with Haydn thus losing $0.

The final results of the game saw Deanna Bolio with $28,600, Pam Sung with $26,201, and Rob Kim with $16,800. This was the tenth game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

