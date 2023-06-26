Today's Final Jeopardy (23 June 2023): Who won Game 205 of Season 39?

Game 205 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 23, 2023, and here's what happened. Ben Goldstein defended his five-day-winner title against new contestants Donna Matturi and Ron Nuriswah. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 23, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Donna Matturi won Jeopardy on June 23, 2023, while Ben Goldstein failed to convert his five-day win into a six-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Remember Baseball?, Books & Authors, Animal Change A Letter, Who Reigned In England When, I Learned It On Schoolhouse Rock, and Kids Of The '70s, Rejoice. While Ben gave ten correct and one wrong answer, Donna gave five correct and zero incorrect responses, and Ron gave nine correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $5,000, Donna at $2,600, and Ron at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were African-American Firsts, Qui'zz'ical, On Broadway, A Chemistry Test, Musical Act Etymology, and Same First & Last Letter Geography. The score after the round stood with Ben at $16,200, Ron at $13,800, and Donna at $11,400. Ben gave 20 correct answers, and one wrong response, while Ron gave 16 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Donna gave 14 correct answers with zero wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 23, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 23, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Female Authors and the clue said, "At age 9 in 1883 she moved west, where she met Annie Pavelka, a young pioneer on whom she would later model a title character." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Willa Cather?" Only Donna responded with the correct answer and won $6,000. Ben and Ron responded with Alcott and LM Montgomery and lost $11,500 and $13,800 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Donna Matturi with $17,400, Ben Goldstein with $4,700, and Ron Nuriswah with $0. Previously, Suresh Krishnan won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a seven-day streak in the June 14, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

