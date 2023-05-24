Today's Final Jeopardy (23 May 2023): Who won Game 182 of Season 39?

Game 182 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 23, 2023, and here's what happened. Ben Chan defended his nine-day-winner title against new contestants Danny Leserman and Lynn Di Vito. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 23, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Lynn Di Vito won Jeopardy on May 23, 2023, and Ben failed at defending his nine-day streak of winning. The categories under the first round were Aviation, Super Bowl Winners By Quarterback, Animals In Literature, Historical Hodgepodge, 'G'-Rated Words, and You're So Shellfish. While Ben gave nine correct answers and one incorrect response, Danny gave two correct answers with one wrong response, and Lynn gave one correct answer with no wrong response.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $7,200, Danny at $1,600, and Lynn at $1,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were A Century Of Time Magazine Covers, TV Sitcoms By Family, A Country By Any Other Name, Medicine, The Judgment Of Paris, and Ends With A Silent Consonant. The score after the round stood with Ben at $17,400, Lynn at $14,800, and Danny at $2,400. Ben gave 27 correct answers, and three wrong responses, while Lynn gave 14 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Danny gave 9 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on May 23, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 23, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Shakespeare's Characters and the clue said, "Both of the names of these 2 lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for 'blessed'" The answer to the clue was, "Who are Beatrice & Benedick?" While Ben gave the right answer, his wrong spellings reduced his earnings by $12,201. Lynn and Danny lost $300 and $1400 respectively by responding with Romeo and Juliet.

The final results of the game saw Lynn Di Vito with $11,800, Ben Chan with $5,199, and Danny Leserman with $1,000. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

