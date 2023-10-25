Today's Final Jeopardy (23 October 2023): Who won Game 31 of Season 40?

Game 31 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 23, 2023, and here's what happened. Leah Wiegand, Isaac Applebaum, and Pasquale Palumbo competed against each other to win the thirty-first game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 23, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Leah Wiegand won Jeopardy on October 23, 2023, against Isaac and Pasquale. The categories under the first round were The Really Old College Try, Just Kidding, A Woman Of The World, The Name Of The Game, Always Say Never, and Stupid Proverbs. While Isaac gave ten correct and one wrong answer, Pasquale gave seven correct and four incorrect responses, and Leah gave five correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Isaac at $3,800, Pasquale at $2,200, and Leah at $800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were A River Runs To It, Baby Movies, The History Channel, People With Muppet Names, No, I Don't Need A Doctor, and Smart Answers. The score after the round stood with Leah at $7,600, Isaac at $6,700, and Pasquale at $4,900. Leah gave 10 correct answers and three wrong responses, while Isaac gave 16 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Pasquale gave 17 correct answers with seven wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 23, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 23, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Music Men and the clue said, "Before creating this record label in 1959, its founder worked on a Lincoln-Mercury assembly line." The answer to the clue was, "What is Motown Records?" Leah and Isaac responded correctly, thus winning $5,000 and $3,101 respectively. Pasquale incorrectly responded with 8 Mile and lost $0.

The final results of the game saw Leah Wiegand with $12,600, Isaac Applebaum with $9,801, and Pasquale Palumbo with $4,900. This was the thirty-first game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

