Today's Final Jeopardy (24 July 2023): Who won Game 226 of Season 39?

Game 226 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 24, 2023, and here's what happened. Taylor Clagett defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Simona Fine and Ian Foutz. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 24, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Taylor Clagett won Jeopardy on July 24, 2023, and successfully managed to convert his one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were States' Highest Points, Space Men & Women, Welcome To Our Fruit Stand, Alphabetically First, Uniform Numbers, and The End Zone. While Taylor gave fourteen correct and two wrong answers, Simona gave five correct and zero incorrect responses, and Ian gave seven correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Taylor at $7,300, Simona at $3,200, and Ian at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Musical Works, My Would-Be VP, Starts With 3 Consonants, International Books, Hostel, and Makeovers. The score after the round stood with Taylor at $17,500, Ian at $6,800, and Simona at $4,000. Taylor gave 25 correct answers, and six wrong responses, while Ian gave 12 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Simona gave 8 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 24, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 24, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category African Geography and the clue said, "The only country in Africa with Spanish as an official language, it lies mostly between 1 & 2 degrees north latitude." The answer to the clue was, "What is Equatorial Guinea?" Only Taylor responded correctly and won $3,500. Ian and Simona answered with Sierra Leone and Senegal, thus losing $1,300 and $2,500 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Taylor Clagett with $21,000, Ian Foutz with $5,500, and Simona Fine with $1,500. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

