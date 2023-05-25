Today's Final Jeopardy (24 May 2023): Who won Game 183 of Season 39?

Game 183 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 24, 2023, and here's what happened. Lynn Di Vito defended her one-day-winner title against new contestants Ed Petersen and Joyce Sun. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 24, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ed Petersen won Jeopardy on May 24, 2023, and Lynn failed at creating a streak of winning. The categories under the first round were Thanks A Million, Africa, Con Must Go, Teaching: Some Anagrams, State Of The Union, and That's A Wrap, Everybody. While Joyce gave eight correct answers, Lynn gave ten correct answers, and Ed gave five correct answers.

The first round's score stood with Joyce at $5600, Lynn at $3200, and Ed at $0. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were These Bros Are Lit, Science, Train-ing Day, Overlaps, To The Fort! and I Am 'D.B'. The score after the round stood with Joyce at $10,800, Ed at $10,400, and Lynn at $6,400. Joyce gave 13 correct answers, and one wrong response, while Ed gave 14 correct answers with five incorrect ones and Lynn gave 16 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on May 24, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 24, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Classical Music and the clue said, "When the opera 'Lohengrin' premiered in 1850, this man, a future in-law of the composer, was the conductor." The answer to the clue was, "What is Franz Liszt?" Nobody gave the correct response thus Lynn, Ed, and Joyce lost $5000, $2401, and $10,500, respectively.

While Ed answered Haydn, Lynn said Toscanini, and Joyce responded Rachmaninoff. The final results of the game saw Ed Petersen with $7,999, Lynn Di Vito with $1,400, and Joyce Sun with $300. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

