Today's Final Jeopardy (24 October 2023): Who won Game 32 of Season 40?

Game 32 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 24, 2023, and here's what happened. Jilana Cotter, John Vigna, and Steve Crupi competed against each other to win the thirty-second game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 24, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jilana Cotter won Jeopardy on October 24, 2023, against John and Steve. The categories under the first round were War & Peas, The USTA, Who Wants To Be A Milliner?, Novel Ideas, Invented First, and Pound Key. While Steve gave thirteen correct and one wrong answer, Jilana gave ten correct and two incorrect responses, and John gave one correct and one incorrect answer.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (23 October 2023): Who won Game 31 of Season 40?

The first round's score stood with Steve at $6,400, Jilana at $4,600, and John at -$400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Gardens, Go See A Movie About A Horse, The Metropolitan Opera, Countries That Border India, A Category Full Of Cor(e)ys, and Contronyms. The score after the round stood with Jilana at $19,000, Steve at $9,600, and John at $900. Jilana gave 20 correct answers and three wrong responses, while Steve gave 20 correct answers with three incorrect responses, and John gave 6 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 24, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 24, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Awards & Honors and the clue said, "As of 2023 the only 2 to win a Nobel Prize in Literature & an Academy Award were George Bernard Shaw & this singer-songwriter." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Bob Dylan?" Jilana responded correctly, thus winning $801. Steve incorrectly responded with Margaret Mitchell and lost $9,600. John incompletely wrote Bob D and lost $898.

The final results of the game saw Jilana Cotter with $19,801, John Vigna with $2, and Steve Crupi with $0. This was the thirty-second game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (20 October 2023): Who won Game 30 of Season 40?