Today's Final Jeopardy (25 July 2023): Who won Game 227 of Season 39?

Game 227 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 25, 2023, and here's what happened. Taylor Clagett defended his two-day-winner title against new contestants Julie Sisson and Andrew Knowles. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 25, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Julie Sisson won Jeopardy on July 25, 2023, while Taylor Clagett failed to convert his two-day win into a three-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Just Googly It, That Can Be A Greek Letter, The OED Describes The Animal, Rhyme The Time, Something's Rotten, and In Denmark. While Taylor gave ten correct and one wrong answer, Andrew gave eight correct and three incorrect responses, and Julie gave five correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Taylor at $6200, Andrew at $4400 and Julie at $3000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were State The 19th Century Senator, Somebody Wrote That, This American Lake, Kiss & Tell, Writer-Directors, and The Idioms Go Thataway. The score after the round stood with Taylor at $9700, Julie at $8200, and Andrew at $6400. Taylor gave 14 correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Julie gave 14 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Andrew gave 17 correct answers with eight wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 25, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 25, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Compound Word Origins and the clue said, "This compound word meant an astronomical object of exceptional brightness in 1910; it was soon applied to actors & athletes." The answer to the clue was, "What is superstar?" Julie and Andrew responded correctly and won $3,010 and $301 respectively. Taylor answered with Star and lost $8,722.

The final results of the game saw Julie Sisson with $11,210, Andrew Knowles with $6,701, and Taylor Clagett with $978. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

