Today's Final Jeopardy (25 May 2023): Who won Game 184 of Season 39?

Game 184 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 25, 2023, and here's what happened. Ed Peterson defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Jesse Chin and Megan Braught. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 25, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jesse Chin won Jeopardy on May 25, 2023, despite playing safely in a few rounds and Ed failed at creating a streak of winning. The categories under the first round were Coastal Waters, Flag Terminology, Up In The Airline, Numerical Words & Phrases, Our Returning Champion, and A Doctor From Chicago, Illinois. While Ed gave fourteen correct answers, Jesse gave six correct answers, and Megan gave six correct answers.

The first round's score stood with Ed at $5,600, Megan at $3,000, and Jesse at $2,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Galactic Vacations, Shakespeare & His World, Euro Coins, Music Of The Month, Politicians, and Crossword Clues 'V'. The score after the round stood with Jesse at $14,800, Ed at $12,400, and Megan at $6,200. Jesse gave 13 correct answers, with 2 wrong responses, while Ed gave 24 correct answers with 7 incorrect ones and Megan gave 14 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

What was the final question on May 25, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 25, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Asia and the clue said, "Trained as an engineer, premier Li Peng championed this in 1992; it would ultimately displace over a million people." The answer to the clue was, "What is the Three Gorges Dam?" All three contestants gave the right answer and Megan, Ed, and Jesse earned $1200, $2401, and $10,001 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Jesse Chin with $24,801, Ed Petersen with $14,801, and Megan Braught with $7,400. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

