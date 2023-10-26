Today's Final Jeopardy (25 October 2023): Who won Game 33 of Season 40?

Game 33 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on October 25, 2023, and here's what happened. Emily Sands, Phillip Howard, and Carlos Chaidez competed against each other to win the thirty-third game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won October 25, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Emily Sands won Jeopardy on October 25, 2023, against Phillip and Carlos. The categories under the first round were Produce; Disney Park Songs; Water Under The Bridge; Book 'Em, Dan-O; On The Road Again; and Better Ask For Directions. While Phillip gave ten correct and zero wrong answers, Emily gave eleven correct and three incorrect responses, and Carlos gave eight correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Phillip at $6,400, Emily at $4,200, and Carlos at $4,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Produce; Also On The Monopoly Board; Fill In The Blank Canvas; She Blinded Me With Science; Wasn't That An '80s Thing?; and See NN. The score after the round stood with Emily at $25,200, Carlos at $13,400, and Phillip at $9,200. Emily gave 25 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Carlos gave 16 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Phillip gave 13 correct answers with zero wrong responses.

What was the final question on October 25, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the October 25, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Historic Letters and the clue said, "A letter from him begins, 'On the thirty-third day after I had left Cadiz, I reached the Indian Ocean.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Christopher Columbus?" None of the contestants responded correctly, thus Emily, Phillip, and Carlos lost $1,601, $800, and $13,400 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Emily Sands with $23,599, Phillip Howard with $8,400, and Carlos Chaidez with $0. This was the thirty-third game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

