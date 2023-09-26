Today's Final Jeopardy (25 September 2023): Who won Game 11 of Season 40?

Game 11 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on September 25, 2023, and here's what happened. Elaine Filadelfo, Jilana Cotter, and Colin Beazley competed against each other to win the eleventh game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won September 25, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jilana Cotter won Jeopardy on September 25, 2023, against Elaine and Colin. The categories under the first round were International Relations, Best Original Screenplay Oscars, What's In That Chip, Shakespeare -Logues On, US Capital Airport Codes, and Fix The Malaprop. While Jilana gave twelve correct and two wrong answers, Elaine gave eleven correct and zero incorrect responses, and Colin gave five correct and zero incorrect answers.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (22 September 2023): Who won Game 10 of Season 40?

The first round's score stood with Jilana at $7,000, Elaine at $6,400, and Colin at $3,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were A Place In History, So That's What Those Lyrics Say!, Indiana Wants You, French Literature, White House Pets, and Farming Phrases. The score after the round stood with Jilana at $17,800, Elaine at $8,200, and Colin at $3,900. Jilana gave 20 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Elaine gave 16 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Colin gave 15 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on September 25, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the September 25, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Scientists and the clue said, "A 1953 article by this pair says, 'The specific pairing we have postulated... suggests a... copying mechanism for the genetic material.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who are James Watson & Francis Crick?" All the contestants answered correctly thus Jilana won $1,000, Elaine won $200, and Colin won $0.

The final results of the game saw Jilana Cotter with $18,800, Elaine Filadelfo with $8,400, and Colin Beazley with $3,900. This was the eleventh game of season 40 which will be using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (21 September 2023): Who won Game 9 of Season 40?