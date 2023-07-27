Today's Final Jeopardy (26 July 2023): Who won Game 228 of Season 39?

Game 228 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on July 26, 2023, and here's what happened. Julie Sisson defended her one-day-winner title against new contestants Lucas Partridge and Alex Muhler. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won July 26, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Lucas Patridge won Jeopardy on July 26, 2023, while Julie Sisson failed to convert her one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were Crooks, Recent TV Shows By Episode Title, All Kinds Of Literature, World Of Religion, I'm Blue, and Da Or Ba Or Dee. While Alex gave twelve correct and zero wrong answers, Lucas gave ten correct and one incorrect response, and Julie gave five correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Alex at $7600, Lucas at $5000, and Julie at $2800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Brace For Landing, Dual Biographies, Physics, Taking Stock, Long Movies, and From The French. The score after the round stood with Lucas at $20,100, Alex at $6000, and Julie at $3200. Lucas gave 22 correct answers, and two wrong responses, while Alex gave 20 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Julie gave 8 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on July 26, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the July 26, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Opera Soap Material and the clue said, "Henri Murger, who was broke & lived in a freezing attic apartment in Paris, wrote the source material for this 1896 opera." The answer to the clue was, "What is La Bohème?" All the contestants responded correctly, thus, Lucas, Alex, and Julie won $0, $100, and $390 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Lucas Partridge with $20,100, Alex Muhler with $6,100, and Julie Sisson with $3,590. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

