Today's Final Jeopardy (26 June 2023): Who won Game 206 of Season 39?

Game 206 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on June 26, 2023, and here's what happened. Donna Matturri defended her one-day-winner title against new contestants Caroline Gulick and Ryan Clary. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won June 26, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Donna Matturi won Jeopardy on June 26, 2023, and successfully managed to convert her one-day win into a two-day winning streak. The categories under the first round were First Ladies' Rhyme Time, Here Comes The Summer, 7-Letter Words, United Kingdom Election Constituencies, Lovely Rita, and Meter Made. While Caroline gave twelve correct and one wrong answer, Donna gave eight correct and two incorrect responses, and Ryan gave seven correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Caroline at $6,200, Donna at $3,800, and Ryan at $2,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Names Of The 1990s, War Of The Words, Scientists, Classical Music, TV, and Crossword Clues P. The score after the round stood with Donna at $18,800, Ryan at $11,600, and Caroline at $7,400. Donna gave 21 correct answers, and four wrong responses, while Ryan gave 14 correct answers with one incorrect response, and Caroline gave 16 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on June 26, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the June 26, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 20th Century Events and the clue said, "It was immediately reported 'the flames are still leaping maybe 30, 40 feet from the ground the entire 811 feet length of' this" The answer to the clue was, "What is the Hindenburg?" While Donna and Ryan responded correctly and won $4,000 and $10,222 respectively, Caroline did not know the answer and lost all $7,400 of her earnings.

The final results of the game saw Donna Matturi with $22,800, Ryan Clary with $21,822, and Caroline Gulick with $0. Previously, Ben Goldstein won five consecutive games and qualified for the Tournament of Champions but lost out on creating a six-day streak in the June 23, 2023, episode. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

