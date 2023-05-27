Today's Final Jeopardy (26 May 2023): Who won Game 185 of Season 39?

Game 185 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on May 26, 2023, and here's what happened. Jesse Chin defended his one-day-winner title against new contestants Diandra D'Alessio and Alice Ciciora. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 26, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Diandra D'Alessio won Jeopardy on May 26, 2023, and Jesse failed to turn his one-day win into a streak. The categories under the first round were That's Adorable, Spanish Professions, Food Stuff, America In The 1700s, Curses! Baseball!, and Research. While Jesse gave nine correct answers, Diandra gave ten correct responses, and Alice gave six correct answers.

The first round's score stood with Jesse at $5,400, Diandra at $4,600, and Alice at -$300. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were World Cities, You Just Made That Stuff Up, Quotes, That Book Character Does Things, Technology, and 'Ree' Search. The score after the round stood with Alice at $8,900, Jesse at $8,600, and Diandra at $7,800. Alice gave 16 correct answers, and five wrong responses, while Jesse gave 14 correct answers with three incorrect ones and Diandra gave 16 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on May 26, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 26, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Groups in History and the clue said, "The third-most famous group that invaded Britain in the 5th century, they gave their name to the continental part of Denmark." The answer to the clue was, "Who are the Jutes?" All three of the contestants failed at answering it correctly. While Diandra said Visigoths, Alice said Danes, and Jesse responded with Normans.

The final results of the game saw Diandra D'Alessio with $3,299, Alice Ciciora with $599, and Jesse Chin with $0. Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is currently in its 39th season. The award-winning game show is one of the longest-running game shows of all time with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

